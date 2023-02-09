College student hit by truck dies, neighbour dies after seeing dead body

When the body of Sabbir was brought to his village home, a neighbour Joglul Sarker's wife Shahida Akhter, 55, went to see the dead body on Thursday morning. Seeing the body, she fell sick and later she died while being taken to the hospital. Vhangabari union parishad member Abdul Kader confirmed the matter.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said villagers are shocked at the death of two people in the village.
Police and eye witness sources said three people on a bike were going to Mukundagati bazar of the upazila at 9:30pm on Wednesday.
When they reached near the gate of Belkuchi upazila parishad, a speedy truck hit them from the front. After a rescue effort, they were taken to a hospital. Sabbir died on the way.
Belkuchi police station officer-in-charge Aslam Hossain said the dead body has been handed over to the family without a post mortem as there is no complaint. Although the truck was seized, the driver fled, he added.