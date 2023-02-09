Local News

College student hit by truck dies, neighbour dies after seeing dead body

Correspondent
Sirajganj
DeathProthom Alo illustration

College student Sabbir Hossain, 18, has died and two others injured after a truck hit their motorbike at Belkuchi area of Sirajanj.

The accident took place near the gate of Belkuchi upazila parishad on Wednesday night.

Sabbir Hossain, son of Shahbuddin of Vangabari union of the upazla, is a second year student of HSC at Belkuchi Government College.

The injured are: Foysal Akanda, 21, son of Ruhul Amin of the same union, Shwapna Khan, 24, son of Joynal Khan. All of them were riding a bicycle.

When the body of Sabbir was brought to his village home, a neighbour Joglul Sarker's wife Shahida Akhter, 55, went to see the dead body on Thursday morning. Seeing the body, she fell sick and later she died while being taken to the hospital. Vhangabari union parishad member Abdul Kader confirmed the matter.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said villagers are shocked at the death of two people in the village.

Police and eye witness sources said three people on a bike were going to Mukundagati bazar of the upazila at 9:30pm on Wednesday.

When they reached near the gate of Belkuchi upazila parishad, a speedy truck hit them from the front. After a rescue effort, they were taken to a hospital. Sabbir died on the way.

Belkuchi police station officer-in-charge Aslam Hossain said the dead body has been handed over to the family without a post mortem as there is no complaint. Although the truck was seized, the driver fled, he added.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment