College student hit by truck dies, neighbour dies after seeing dead body

College student Sabbir Hossain, 18, has died and two others injured after a truck hit their motorbike at Belkuchi area of Sirajanj.

The accident took place near the gate of Belkuchi upazila parishad on Wednesday night.

Sabbir Hossain, son of Shahbuddin of Vangabari union of the upazla, is a second year student of HSC at Belkuchi Government College.

The injured are: Foysal Akanda, 21, son of Ruhul Amin of the same union, Shwapna Khan, 24, son of Joynal Khan. All of them were riding a bicycle.