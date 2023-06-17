Awami League man shot dead during infighting in Chandpur

A 48-year-old man was killed and four others suffered injuries as two factions of Awami League clashed over establishing supremacy in Chandpur's Matlab Uttar upazila on Saturday, reports UNB.
The deceased Mobarok Hossain Babu was an activist of Mohanpur Union Juba League and supporter of Awami League presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya.
The injured were admitted to Matlab Uttar Upazila Health Complex.
Of the injured, Jahir, 20, and Emon, 18, were transferred to Dhaka from the Health Complex, according to the hospital sources.
Police arrested a man named Musa in connection with the death.
Locals said there was a long-standing conflict between the supporters of Awami League presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and AL-backed Mohanpur UP chairman Kazi Mizan over controlling the area.
Around 3:30pm, supporters of both groups were going to join a protest rally organised by Awami League. When they reached Bahadurpur Char area, they locked into the clashes and opened fire.
Babu suffered a bullet wound and died on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Matlab Uttar Police Station Mohiuddin confirmed the death but did not say who had shot Babu.
On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.