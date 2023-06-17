Awami League man shot dead during infighting in Chandpur

A 48-year-old man was killed and four others suffered injuries as two factions of Awami League clashed over establishing supremacy in Chandpur's Matlab Uttar upazila on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased Mobarok Hossain Babu was an activist of Mohanpur Union Juba League and supporter of Awami League presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya.