BGB holds meeting with BSF in C’nawabganj

A sector commander-level meeting between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) was held on Wednesday morning at Sonamasjid border outpost conference room in Chapainawabganj.

The 59 BGB Battalion issued a press release after the meeting.

According to the press release, the meeting discussed various issues in a friendly environment and the both sides agreed on restricting access of all except farmers within 150 yards of the border.