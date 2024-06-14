Dhaka-Rangpur highway: Sufferings likely at 12 points
There are concerns over 12 points along the Dhaka-Rangpur highway that might see huge traffic congestion during the Eid journey this time.
The people and bus drivers, who use that highway, fear huge traffic congestion at these points in the days ahead of holy Eid-ul-Azha.
There were 35 such points during Eid-ul-Fitr.
In addition, the 8-kilometre stretch of the linking road on the eastern part of the Bangabandhu Bridge was a matter of concern. Huge traffic congestion is likely on that 8-kilometre stretch, and all the 18 bridges along the highway this year too as those are narrowed due to pavements on both sides.
Highway police and leaders of transport owner associations said around 20,000 vehicles ply on Dhaka-Rangpur highway on a normal day but the number exceeds 50,000 during Eid.
This extra pressure of vehicles added with narrowed down roads due to ongoing development works have been causing worry of huge gridlock during the Eid journey.
The relevant authorities said steps such as opening of an overpass and lanes which are now closed and some repair works have been taken up to mitigate a worst possible scenario.
The 12 traffic congestion-prone areas are - Jhaoil in Sirajganj highway due to an under construction bridge, Hatikumrul in Sirajganj due to construction of four lanes, Bhuiyagati in Sirajganj to Hatikumrul, Omar Saw Mill in Raiganj upazila, Chandaikona (Bogura Bazaar) in Bogura, in front of Dhankundi Food Village, Chonka Bazar, Banani Lichutala to Fuldighi, Matidali inersection to TMSS, Gaibandha’s Gobindaganj and Palashbari town portions and Shathibari Bazar.
Drivers and passengers said traffic is moving at a snail’s pace at these 12 points due to construction of an overpass in addition to repair works. The traffic situation would worsen further when the pressure of vehicles would increase manifold during the Eid journey.
There is a big risk of congestion at 10-12 places in the 180 km stretch from Sirajganj to Rangpur during the Eid journeyBogura district bus, minibus coach owner association’s general secretary Aminul Islam
Intermittent traffic congestion was found Wednesday from Bogura’s Lichutala to Fuldighi portion of the highway due to road expansion work. Vehicles were playing on a single lane from Matidali Biman intersection to TMSS Medical College due to expansion work, creating traffic congestion.
Traffic congestion was also seen in Gobindaganj Bazar area of Gaibandha as vehicles can ply on a single lane due to the expansion work of the highway.
Saidur Rahman, driver of a bus that operates on the Rangpur-Dhaka route, told Prothom Alo that traffic is moving slowly in one lane as the lane expansion work is going on at 12 places from Rangpur’s Sathibari to Bangabandhu Bridge in Sirajganj. Gobindaganj Bazar is the most congested area right now. If the pressure of vehicles increases, the traffic congestion will also increase in these places.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bogura district bus, minibus coach owner association’s general secretary Aminul Islam said there is a big risk of congestion at 10-12 places in the 180 km stretch road from Sirajganj to Rangpur during the Eid journey.
A meeting was held in participation of officials of ‘South Asia Subregional Economic Co-operation-2 (SASEC) and roads and highways department upon identifying the congestion-prone points on the highway to ensure smooth Eid journey, said Highway police’s Bogura region police superintendent Habibur Rahman.
SASEC-2 project’s director Waliur Rahman told Prothom Alo Wednesday that Bogura’s Dhankundi overpass has temporarily been opened and some other steps were also taken to ensure smooth journey on Dhaka-Rangpur highway.
He said lanes that were closed due to development work are expected to be reopened in some places upon a field visit Thursday.
The official said he is hopeful that there would be no sufferings during Eid journey on the highway.
Concern over connecting roads and 18 bridges
On Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway, a total of 65 kilometres fall on Tangail part. Vehicles leaving from Dhaka can reach Elenga in Kalihati upazila using the four-lane facility. Under the Elenga-Rangpur four-lane project, a two-and-a-half kilometre four-lane road has been constructed between Elenga on the eastern side and the bridge.
On the other hand, the three kilometre road from the roundabout at the eastern end of the bridge to Jokar Char has become four-lane. There are about eight kilometres of two-lane road in between. And these eight kilometres have been seeing traffic jams for several days.
Besides, there are 18 bridges in a 13-kilometre stretch of connection road on the eastern side. These bridges have the width of a two-lane road. Besides, the bridges have three-feet pavements on both sides that have narrowed the bridges by six-feet. Concerned persons think this as one of the major reasons behind the traffic jam.
During a visit, no traffic congestion was seen on the four lane road and service lane road from Mirzapur to Elenga on the highway.
Mizan Sarwar, the general manager of Abdul Monem Limited, the firm responsible for the construction of the four-lane highway, told Prothom Alo yesterday that the work done so far will allow vehicles to move a 6-kilometre stretch from Elenga to the bridge using four lanes.
Tangail’s traffic inspector (TI) Rafiqul Islam Sarkar said that when the pressure of traffic is high, the road from Elenga to North Bengal is being made one-way. Then the Dhaka-bound vehicles, after crossing the bridge, are being moved to Elenga via Bhuapur.