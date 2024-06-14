Dhaka-Rangpur highway: Sufferings likely at 12 points

There are concerns over 12 points along the Dhaka-Rangpur highway that might see huge traffic congestion during the Eid journey this time.

The people and bus drivers, who use that highway, fear huge traffic congestion at these points in the days ahead of holy Eid-ul-Azha.

There were 35 such points during Eid-ul-Fitr.

In addition, the 8-kilometre stretch of the linking road on the eastern part of the Bangabandhu Bridge was a matter of concern. Huge traffic congestion is likely on that 8-kilometre stretch, and all the 18 bridges along the highway this year too as those are narrowed due to pavements on both sides.

Highway police and leaders of transport owner associations said around 20,000 vehicles ply on Dhaka-Rangpur highway on a normal day but the number exceeds 50,000 during Eid.

This extra pressure of vehicles added with narrowed down roads due to ongoing development works have been causing worry of huge gridlock during the Eid journey.