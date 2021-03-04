Jashore juvenile centre itself needs correction

The government-run three children (juvenile) centres in Gazipur and Jashore were built to facilitate correctional measures for the children accused or suspected of criminal offences.
But the objectives and management of the centres became questionable when three children were allegedly beaten to death, and 15 other injured the officials of Jashore-based centre on 13 August 2020.
In last six months, at least five children of the centre had attempted suicide and eight others fled breaching boundary wall.
There are allegations that the centre’s security guards from the Ansar force supply drug and illegal services to the children under custody in exchange of bribes.
After the death of three children, a probe body of the social welfare ministry in September had recommended immediate changes in management of all the centres. Unfortunately, the government took no steps in line with recommendation in six months.
Related officials say that the Jashore centre shelters children from 32 districts under Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Currently, the centre is over populated with 336 inmates. Of them, 102 are accused of murder, 87 are of woman and children repression, 81 of narcotics, 32 of theft and six are of carrying arms.
Officials concerned think that children might attempt to commit suicide because of depression. The latest one tried to suicide by swallowing detergent power.
The boy’s father lives at Kasba in Jashore town. He said, “My son’s name was mentioned in a murder case. He surrendered before the court. He attempted suicide because of depression as he has been denied bail for six months.”
In the six month, eight children of the centre had fled their dormitory either by cutting window grill or toppling the boundary wall.
Why the suicidal and fleeing tendency are growing among the children? The centre’s assistant director Zakir Hossain replied that prolonged court procedures and the parents’ negligence might insist the children.”
Ansar members sell drug
Twenty one Ansar members are deployed at the correctional centre. In December last year, two Ansar members–Noor Hossain and Haradhan Kumar Biswas, were found involved in drug supply and corrupt practices.
The centre’s assistant director Jakir issued formal complaints against the two Ansar members.
Asit Biswas, the platoon commander of Ansar and VDP force at the center, said the alleged Ansar members were transferred from their posts.
Recommendations by the probe body
After the death of three children, a three-member probe body submitted its findings with 10-point recommendations to by the social welfare ministry on 1 September 2020.
Even, Jashore deputy commissioner Tamijul Islam Khan inspected the juvenile correctional centre on 22 December and submitted a report to the cabinet secretary, social welfare ministry and social services department. His report highlighted the poor management and dilapidated condition of the centre.
The DC told Prothom Alo that he recommended age-wise separate housing for the children.
