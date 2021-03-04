Jashore juvenile centre itself needs correction

The government-run three children (juvenile) centres in Gazipur and Jashore were built to facilitate correctional measures for the children accused or suspected of criminal offences.

But the objectives and management of the centres became questionable when three children were allegedly beaten to death, and 15 other injured the officials of Jashore-based centre on 13 August 2020.

In last six months, at least five children of the centre had attempted suicide and eight others fled breaching boundary wall.

There are allegations that the centre’s security guards from the Ansar force supply drug and illegal services to the children under custody in exchange of bribes.

After the death of three children, a probe body of the social welfare ministry in September had recommended immediate changes in management of all the centres. Unfortunately, the government took no steps in line with recommendation in six months.

Related officials say that the Jashore centre shelters children from 32 districts under Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Currently, the centre is over populated with 336 inmates. Of them, 102 are accused of murder, 87 are of woman and children repression, 81 of narcotics, 32 of theft and six are of carrying arms.