Cyclone Remal: 400,000 people affected, 50,000 houses destroyed in Khulna

The severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ affected 400,000 people, damaging 50,000 homesteads, uprooting trees, breaking electric and telephone poles, causing a wind-driven surge inundating a vast area of the Sundarbans and embankments in low-lying regions, an official said.

“At least 400,000 people of 68 unions in nine upazilas of Khulna have been affected by ‘Remal’,” said district relief and rehabilitation officer Md. Abdul Karim.

“Hundreds of shrimp enclosures have been washed away, a huge number of thatched houses and standing crops were damaged while trees, electricity and telephone poles were uprooted. Many villages were also submerged by the tidal surge,” he added.