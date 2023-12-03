Truck torched in Naogaon

Miscreants set fire to a standing truck on the Nagaon-Rajshahi highway in Haat Chakgouri area of Mohadebpir upazila in Nagaon on Saturday night.

Mohadebpur fire service station team chief Ashraful Alam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said the truck was parked on the west side of a bridge in Haat Chakgouri area and miscreants set fire to the front side of the vehicle at around 9:30pm and fled the scene.