A fire was set in front of the main gate of state minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir’s house in Sylhet. The incident took place late on Thursday night in the city’s Dariapara area.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Media) Afzal Hossain told Prothom Alo that the arson took place between 3:00 am and 4:00 am on Thursday night. Miscreants set fire to pieces of rags. However, no damage was caused. Police are trying to identify those responsible.

According to local residents and police sources, the state minister’s uncle and other family members live in the house. The state minister stays there when he visits Sylhet. He is scheduled to arrive in Sylhet on Friday afternoon.