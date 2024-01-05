AL candidate threatens to cut policemen's hands

Mustafizur Rahman, a ruling party lawmaker and candidate for the Chattogram-16 constituency (Banshkhali), has issued a threat to the officer-in-charge (OC) of the local police station, saying that he would cut the hands of policemen if they take action against his loyalists.

“If they lay hands on my people, I am making it clear that I will cut their hands,” the lawmaker was heard saying in a viral over-the-phone conversation.