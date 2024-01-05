AL candidate threatens to cut policemen's hands

Mustafizur Rahman, a ruling party lawmaker and candidate for the Chattogram-16 constituency (Banshkhali), has issued a threat to the officer-in-charge (OC) of the local police station, saying that he would cut the hands of policemen if they take action against his loyalists.
“If they lay hands on my people, I am making it clear that I will cut their hands,” the lawmaker was heard saying in a viral over-the-phone conversation.
Local sources confirmed that the conversation took place between the lawmaker and the police station chief on Wednesday
He passed on the threat while seeking an explanation from the Banshkhali police station OC, Tofayel Ahmed, regarding why a police team was sent to detain his loyalists in the Chhanua union of the upazila.
Local sources confirmed that the conversation took place between the lawmaker and the police station chief on Wednesday. An audio clip of the conversation went viral on social media platforms on Friday, triggering a huge outcry.
In the conversation, the lawmaker sought explanations regarding recent police movements in the upazila, including why a police team approached his residence.
He also warned the OC not to arrest Chambal union parishad chairman Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, who came to limelight for his recent threat to thrash the US ambassador in Bangladesh, Peter Haas.
In the 12th parliamentary election, Mustafizur Rahman is running with the Awami League's boat symbol, while two other ruling party leaders – Mojibur Rahman and Abdullah Kabir – are contesting independently.
With no opposition on the ballot, it is expected that there will be an electoral fight between Mustafizur and Mojibur Rahman.
Their supporters engaged in sporadic clashes during the campaign days. Mustafizur had threatened OC Tofayel Ahmed with consequences when he recorded a case from the rival candidate. It prompted the OC to file a general diary.
OC Tofayel Ahmed could not be reached over the phone despite repeated attempts.
Asked about the issue, Abu Tayab Md Arif Hossain, additional superintendent of the special branch police in the district, said he was unaware of the issue, and the OC shared no such incident with him.
A police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said the Chambal UP chairman is spreading fear through various instigating speeches. The police conducted drives at different spots, including the lawmaker’s residence, to detain him on Tuesday.
Asked about the issue, lawmaker Mustafizur Rahman advised raising the issue with the OC, before disconnecting the phone call.