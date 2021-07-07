Khulna division reports 60 deaths, 1900 cases in a day

Khulna recorded 51 deaths on Monday while some 1,865 people were found infected in one day on Tuesday.
Rasheda Sultana, director (Health), said as many as 21 people died of coronavirus in Khulna in 24 hours, 11 in Kushtia, six in Jashore, seven in Jhenaidah, five in Chuadanga, four in Narail, three in Bagerhat, two in Meherpur and one in Magura districts.
In the Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected on 19 March, 2020 in Chuadanga.
So far, a total of 63,934 people have been infected with the virus in 10 districts of the division and the death toll has hit 1,325.
Some 42,844 people have so far recovered from the disease.