The bodies of three people who went missing after a boat capsized in Itna Haor of Kishoreganj Monday afternoon have been recovered, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Siraj Uddin, 60, of Halgarh village in Karimganj upazila, Wasim, 35, of Itna upazila and Md Masud, 25, son of Md. Mostafa of Damiha union of Tarail upazila.

The engine-driven boat with five people on board was heading towards Dhanpur in Itna Upazila from the Damiha area of ​​Tarail Upazila, said Mushfiqur Rahman, assistant station officer of Itna Fire Service.