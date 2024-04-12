Three-day ‘Boishabi’ festival begins in Khagrachhari

The three-day long traditional ‘Boishabi Festival’ of the people of different ethnic communities in Khagrachhari began on Friday.

The first day of the festival, known as ‘Phul Biju’, is celebrated by Chakma, Tripura, Marma communities by decorating their houses with flowers and also immersing them in rivers seeking blessings from the Mother Ganga.

The celebration began by immersing flowers in Chengi river in the town’s Khabangpuria area by the local Tripura community.