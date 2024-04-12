Three-day ‘Boishabi’ festival begins in Khagrachhari
The three-day long traditional ‘Boishabi Festival’ of the people of different ethnic communities in Khagrachhari began on Friday.
The first day of the festival, known as ‘Phul Biju’, is celebrated by Chakma, Tripura, Marma communities by decorating their houses with flowers and also immersing them in rivers seeking blessings from the Mother Ganga.
The celebration began by immersing flowers in Chengi river in the town’s Khabangpuria area by the local Tripura community.
Boishabi is considered to be the major cultural festival of 14 ethnic minority communities who speak in 11 languages.
Meanwhile, the Tripura community will also celebrate their ‘Boishu’ festival on Saturday on the day of Chaitra-Sankranti and the Marma community will celebrate traditional ‘Shangrai’ or ‘pani khela’ on 14 April.
Through the 'Sangrai' festival, the current year is seen off and the new year is welcomed.
Like every year, the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) affairs ministry arranged the Boishabi Festival-2024 in the capital on Friday.
A colourful procession with the participation of hundreds of people from several communities of the CHT but live in the capital was brought out from Sheikh Hasina Chattogram Hill Tracts Heritage Preservation and Research Centre and it ended at Ramna Park Lake after parading several points.
As the organiser of the festival, senior officials and employees of the CHT ministry attended the Baisabi Festival rally.
Secretary to the minister Md Mashiur Rahman inaugurated the rally as the chief guest.