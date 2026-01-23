Any trouble will trigger public outburst, says prime accused in RAB officer killing

Mass arrests under the guise of operations will not be allowed in Jungle Salimpur of Sitakunda in Chattogram. If anyone is to be arrested, their name and address must be disclosed in advance of any operation.

These remarks were made by Mohammad Yasin, the prime accused in the killing of a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officer in Jungle Salimpur. He said, “If anyone causes trouble by stepping into these crime traps, it will lead to a major public outburst.”

A video of Yasin making these comments spread on Facebook yesterday, Thursday. Inquiries found that he made the remarks the previous afternoon, on Wednesday, at his office in Alinagar area of Jungle Salimpur.

The video shows Yasin speaking for about 29 minutes. There, he denied being a criminal and claimed that the land in Jungle Salimpur is their legally purchased property, from which no one can evict them. He also remarked that a former deputy commissioner who attempted an eviction in Jungle Salimpur has since gone missing himself.