Plan for coordinated operation in Chattogram's Jungle Salimpur

Authorities are planning a coordinated operation in Jungle Salimpur in Sitakunda, Chattogram, following the killing of a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officer in an armed attack during an operation. However, no details have been disclosed on when or how it will begin.

The funeral of RAB deputy assistant director (naib subedar) Motaleb Hossain Bhuiyan, who was killed during Monday’s operation, was held in front of the RAB-7 office in Patenga, Chattogram on Tuesday afternoon. Later at night, his body was taken to his home in Cumilla Sadar for burial.

Police said that at least nine injury marks caused by beating were found on Motaleb Hossain’s body in the inquest report. Preparations are underway to file a case at the police station. No arrests have been made yet. Family members have demanded a proper investigation and capital punishment for the terrorists involved.