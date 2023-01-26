Councilor's men throw stones at Syeda Rezwana Hasan's vehicle

They also blocked the vehicle, which police freed later.
Syeda Rezwana Hasan alleged, "We were waiting at a tea stall at Bayezid connecting road after being barred from visiting the area. At that time, we saw some youths following us, wielding weapons. After a while, our driver informed us that our vehicle was blocked at Lake City gate. Later, police went to the place and allowed the vehicle to pass. They started to threw stones when we were getting into the vehicle."
However, councilor Jashim refuted the allegation and said, "My followers were present there. But I am not aware of anyone throwing stones towards the vehicle. I went to talk to the BELA representative."
It is learnt that a team of BELA, led by Syeda Rezwana Hasan, went to Akbarshah thana around 1:00pm on Thursday to see the razed hills. At first, they visited the Kalirchhra canal, which was filled up by cutting hills of Lake City residential area.
At that time, some youths were following them.
The eyewitness said journalists were accompanying the BELA representatives during the visit. At a stage, a youth asked for Rezwana Hasan’s identity and questioned why they came to the place. Later, 15-20 people, led by councilor Zahurul Islam came to the scene.
They misbehaved with the representatives and the journalists who informed the police of the matter immediately.
When asked about legal actions, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the preparation is underway to file a case in this incident. The way the councilor and his followers attacked us is unprecedented. He is allegedly involved in cutting down the hills and filling up the Kalirchhara canal.
Akbarshah police station officer in-charge Wali Uddin Akbar told Prothom Alo that a team of police rushed to the scene after being informed that the vehicle of BELA had been blocked. Later, they freed the vehicle.
Actions would be taken after investigation if they receive any written complaint in this regard, he added.