Councilor's men throw stones at Syeda Rezwana Hasan's vehicle

The vehicle of Syeda Rezwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), came under attack on Thursday at Akbarshah area in Chattogram city.

The incident took place around 1:30pm when she, along with her team, was visiting a spring what is claimed to have been filled by razing hills at Lake City residential area. The vehicle, however, remains unharmed.

The followers of Zahurul Islam alias Jashim, councilor of Uttar Pahartali ward under Chattogram City Corporation allegedly hurled stones at her vehicle.