MP allocated TR fund for procurement of ACs for OC

Habiganj’s Bahubal police station officer-in-charge Rakibul Islam Khan took the Air Conditioners (AC) installed at his office and government quarters along with him after he was transferred. The ACs were installed from the fund of Test Relief (TR), which was meant for poor people.

Local member of parliament (MP) Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz facilitated the process of installing ACs using the TR fund.

OC Rakibul Islam Khan was transferred to Madhabpur police station in the same district last month. After receiving the transfer order, Rakibul removed the two ACs from his office room and government quarters on 10 August. Not only ACs, he also took away other goods gifted by different people to the police station.