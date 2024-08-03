Man killed after caught in Gazipur clashes
A man was killed during the clashes between protesters and police in Channapara area of Sreepur upazila in Gazipur on Saturday afternoon.
Sreepur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Akbar Ali Khan confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 45, from Satkhira. He was a tenant of his relative Md Kajor Mia’s house in Channapara area and would work at a quilt making shop in front of the Macca-Medina Spinning Factory there.
Kajor Mia told Prothom Alo over mobile phone in the evening that Jahangir Alam was at the shop during the police-students clashes. At around 3:30 pm, he received news that Jahangir was lying on the road. Later, students took him to Mawna Chowrasta but he died midway.
“I could not know whether Jahangir died from bullet wounds or by falling on the road,” he said.
Later at 7:15pm, journalists tried to go to the rented house of the deceased, but protesters carrying sticks were seen taking positions on the Mawna-Sreepur regional highway. Angry protesters also chased several media workers as the latter tried to take pictures.
One of the coordinators of the protesting students, Ishrat Jahan said more than a hundred students were injured today.
OC Akbar Ali Khan said, “That person might die by falling on the road. We can say nothing more now. We are busy.”