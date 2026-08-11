Trains repeatedly get stuck while trying to cross Bhairab bridge

The Titas Commuter train, travelling from Dhaka to Akhaura, got stuck while trying to cross the Bhairab railway bridge on 17 July. Despite several attempts, the train could not cross the bridge. Later, a replacement engine was brought in, and the train crossed the bridge after a delay of two and a half hours.

Recently, various trains have been facing similar problems while trying to start crossing the Bhairab bridge. Sometimes trains have to be brought back to Bhairab station and make a second or third attempt to cross the bridge.

At times, a replacement engine has to be brought in to operate the train. As a result, trains are being delayed by between 30 minutes and three hours, making it difficult to maintain train schedules.