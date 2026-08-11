Trains repeatedly get stuck while trying to cross Bhairab bridge
The Titas Commuter train, travelling from Dhaka to Akhaura, got stuck while trying to cross the Bhairab railway bridge on 17 July. Despite several attempts, the train could not cross the bridge. Later, a replacement engine was brought in, and the train crossed the bridge after a delay of two and a half hours.
Recently, various trains have been facing similar problems while trying to start crossing the Bhairab bridge. Sometimes trains have to be brought back to Bhairab station and make a second or third attempt to cross the bridge.
At times, a replacement engine has to be brought in to operate the train. As a result, trains are being delayed by between 30 minutes and three hours, making it difficult to maintain train schedules.
Almost all trains on the eastern railway routes, including the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Noakhali routes, have to cross the Bhairab railway bridge. The bridge is about one kilometre from Bhairab station. The railway line is located at a considerable height. From May to July this year—the past three months—various trains failed to climb onto the Bhairab railway bridge at least six times.
Railway officials say the main reason for the problem is the lack of the required traction motors, a type of device that provides the power needed to turn a train’s wheels.
A locomotive is supposed to have four traction motors, but in some locomotives two or three motors are operational, while in others only one is working.
As a result, the engines are not getting their full power. After stopping at Bhairab station, trains have to regain speed within a short distance and climb the slope of the bridge, which is causing the problem.
Six times in three months
According to information from the office of the Bhairab station master, the Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Express left Bhairab station at 11:18am on 1 July. But after failing to climb onto the bridge, the train returned to the station at 11:33am. It departed again at 11:40am and successfully crossed the bridge. On July 9, the same train again failed to climb onto the bridge.
On 17 July, the Akhaura-bound Titas Commuter train failed to climb onto the bridge despite making several attempts. Similar problems occurred twice in June. On 10 June, the Mahanagar Godhuli train remained stuck for about 19 minutes before the Bhairab bridge.
Besides, the Chattogram-bound Chattala Express left Bhairab station at 9:20pm on 26 June but returned shortly afterwards. The train later crossed the bridge after a one-hour delay.
Earlier, on 17 May, the Turna Nishitha Express left Bhairab station at 2:30am but returned after failing to ascend the slope of the bridge. The train crossed the bridge an hour later.
Bhairab Station Master Yusuf told Prothom Alo that such problems previously occurred with container trains because of the greater weight of their coaches and cargo. But now, the problem is occurring because passenger train locomotives have fewer traction motors.
The fact that trains are carrying several times more passengers than their seating capacity is also a contributing factor. Each incident adds to passengers’ suffering. When one train is delayed, the schedules of subsequent trains are also disrupted, he added.
Reasons behind the crisis
Officials of Bangladesh Railway’s Mechanical Engineering Department said the problem is more common among trains that stop at Bhairab station. The distance from the station to the bridge is one kilometre. This one-kilometre stretch leading to the bridge is quite elevated.
The problem mainly occurs when trains try to climb this elevated stretch. Trains that pass through the station at full speed without stopping generally do not face this problem.
Bangladesh Railway’s Joint Director General (Mechanical), Muhammad Qudrat-e-Khuda, told Prothom Alo that the main reason for the problem is the lack of the required traction motors in locomotives or railway engines.
A traction motor is an electric motor that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to turn a train’s wheels. It also provides the torque, or rotational force, required to pull a train. If the required number of traction motors in a locomotive are not operational, the engine cannot use its full capacity.
As a result, problems occur when pulling a heavy train uphill. The problem becomes worse when the railway tracks become slippery due to heavy rain during the monsoon or dense fog in winter.
Sadequr Rahman, chief mechanical engineer (East) of Bangladesh Railway in Chattogram, said the problem used to be more common during winter. The crisis has still not been fully resolved. The problem is occurring due to a shortage of traction motors in locomotives and a lack of skilled locomotive drivers.
Many locomotive drivers unaware of engine capacity
Three locomotive drivers told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that they are not informed in advance about how many traction motors are operational in a particular engine. They have to operate trains without knowing the capacity of the engine. Had they known the information beforehand, they could have tried to build up the necessary speed before reaching the bridge.
Speaking to locomotive drivers, it was learnt that when a train gets stuck on the slope of the bridge, it not only wastes time but also creates security risks. In particular, when a train remains stopped in the isolated areas on the Bhairab side of the bridge, incidents of theft and robbery occur.
Railway sources said such incidents occur several times a year not only at Bhairab but also at major railway bridges. On July 15, the Egarosindhur Express train got stuck on the Ghorashal bridge in Narsingdi.
‘Bullet trains are running in developed countries’
Sources in the Eastern Railway said there are currently 150 locomotives operating on the metre-gauge railway network. Of these, 70 per cent of the locomotives have exceeded their service life. The crisis of traction motors has added to the problem.
Several railway sources said at least 30 per cent of the locomotives do not have the required four traction motors. The engines are operating with one, two or three motors.
Mahabub Rahman, a college student, was a passenger on the Dhaka-to-Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Express train that failed to climb onto the Bhairab railway bridge on 9 July. His home is in the Kamalpur area of Bhairab municipal town.
He told Prothom Alo, “Bullet trains are now running in developed countries. Yet look at the condition of train engines in our country! They cannot even properly cross a major railway bridge.”