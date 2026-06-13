Cricketer Nayeem assaulted: SI and constable suspended, probe committee formed
Police have suspended two officers, including a sub-inspector (SI), over allegations of assaulting national cricketer Nayeem Hasan. Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has also formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.
CMP Commissioner Hasan Md Shawkat Ali announced the measures today, Saturday afternoon while visiting Nayeem Hasan’s home in the Faridarpara area of Chandgaon in Chattogram city. He went there to inquire about the incident and express his regret over the alleged assault and later spoke to journalists about the matter.
He said the accused officers would face the maximum punishment allowed under police regulations and that departmental proceedings were already under way. “If anyone else is found to be involved, action will be taken against them as well,” he said.
Responding to a question, he added, “The police as an institution will not take responsibility for an individual’s personal misconduct. Whoever is responsible will be held accountable. Those involved will receive no leniency.”
The allegations stem from an incident on Friday night, when Nayeem Hasan was reportedly forced out of an auto-rickshaw in the Lalkhan Bazar area of Chattogram city while returning home after a Dhaka Premier League match. He has accused police of assaulting and harassing him before taking him to a police station, where he says the mistreatment continued.
Nayeem told journalists that he arrived at Chattogram airport on a late-night flight from Dhaka and was travelling home by auto-rickshaw. As the vehicle exited the expressway near Lalkhan Bazar, police signalled it to stop and took the vehicle documents from the driver.
He alleged that Khulshi police station SI Shafiqul Islam and police informant Sohel then beat him with a baton and a pipe after forcing him out of the vehicle. At one point, he was taken to the police station in an auto-rickshaw and was harassed there as well. He was later released following intervention by officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
The two suspended police personnel are SI Shafiqul Islam and Constable Md Russell Chowdhury of Khulshi police station. On Friday night, both had already been withdrawn from the station and attached to CMP’s Dampara Police Lines.
CMP Commissioner Hasan Md Shawkat Ali also said that police informant Sohel had been detained in connection with the incident.