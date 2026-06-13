Cricketer Nayeem assaulted: SI and constable suspended, probe committee formed

Police have suspended two officers, including a sub-inspector (SI), over allegations of assaulting national cricketer Nayeem Hasan. Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has also formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

CMP Commissioner Hasan Md Shawkat Ali announced the measures today, Saturday afternoon while visiting Nayeem Hasan’s home in the Faridarpara area of Chandgaon in Chattogram city. He went there to inquire about the incident and express his regret over the alleged assault and later spoke to journalists about the matter.

He said the accused officers would face the maximum punishment allowed under police regulations and that departmental proceedings were already under way. “If anyone else is found to be involved, action will be taken against them as well,” he said.