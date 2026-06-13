Mushfiqur, Litton and Taskin speak out against ‘police harassment’ of Nayeem Hasan
Police have been accused of assaulting Bangladesh national cricket team player Nayeem Hasan after forcing him out of a vehicle on the road.
The incident has already drawn expressions of deep concern from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB). Nayeem’s national team collegues, including Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed, have now also condemned the incident.
Nayeem travelled to Chattogram on Friday night after playing a Dhaka Premier League match. He alleges that members of the law enforcement agency detained and assaulted him while he was returning home before taking him to a police station. He further claims that he was harassed at Khulshi police station in the city.
Reacting on social media, Mushfiqur wrote, “What happened to Nayeem is completely unacceptable. I want a fair investigation and justice. What happened has left me hurt and ashamed. As a citizen and as a Bangladeshi, I strongly protest against it. Nayeem, we are with you.”
Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin wrote in a Facebook post, “I strongly condemn this disgraceful incident involving national team cricketer Nayeem Hasan and the police. I demand a proper investigation and appropriate action against those responsible.”
Bangladesh T20 captain Litton Das also expressed support for his teammate, writing, “Keep your head high, Nayeem. You are a wonderful person. What happened to Nayeem Hasan is deeply concerning and completely unacceptable. It is heartbreaking to see him go through such a difficult situation. As a colleague and teammate, I am truly distressed by this incident.”
Litton further wrote, “No citizen of this country deserves such treatment, especially a national cricketer who has proudly represented Bangladesh. I hope there will be a fair and proper investigation and that justice will be delivered as quickly as possible.”
Khulshi police station has since confirmed that three officers, including a sub-inspector (SI), have been withdrawn from the station and attached to the police lines in connection with the incident.