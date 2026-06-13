Mushfiqur, Litton and Taskin speak out against ‘police harassment’ of Nayeem Hasan

Police have been accused of assaulting Bangladesh national cricket team player Nayeem Hasan after forcing him out of a vehicle on the road.

The incident has already drawn expressions of deep concern from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB). Nayeem’s national team collegues, including Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed, have now also condemned the incident.

Nayeem travelled to Chattogram on Friday night after playing a Dhaka Premier League match. He alleges that members of the law enforcement agency detained and assaulted him while he was returning home before taking him to a police station. He further claims that he was harassed at Khulshi police station in the city.