Jubo League leader’s video wielding machete in procession goes viral

A video of a Jubo League leader brandishing a machete in an anti-hartal procession in Patuakhali’s Rangabali went viral on social media.
The youth wing leader of the ruling party is named Kawsar Farazi. He is the general secretary of Mowdubi union Jubo League.
The video shows Kawsar holding a machete in the front row of the procession on 29 October.
Asked about the incident, Kawsar said, “They (BNP and Jamaat) are doing everything. What would we do if we cannot do this little? We are working for the party.”
District Jubo League secretary general Syed Sohel said he has not seen any such video.
Rangabali upazila Awami League president Delowar Hossain also said he does not have knowledge of the incident.
Such a thing is not acceptable, the AL president said, adding that organisational steps would be taken if such an incident took place.
Rangabali police station’s officer in charge Nurul Islam Majumder said police have seen the video and steps would be taken after investigation.