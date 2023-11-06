Jubo League leader’s video wielding machete in procession goes viral

A video of a Jubo League leader brandishing a machete in an anti-hartal procession in Patuakhali’s Rangabali went viral on social media.

The youth wing leader of the ruling party is named Kawsar Farazi. He is the general secretary of Mowdubi union Jubo League.

The video shows Kawsar holding a machete in the front row of the procession on 29 October.

