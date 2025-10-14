80 Chittagong University students receive AI training from Google

“I wasn’t very familiar with AI tools before. Today I learned hands-on, explored the details. Such training will be useful for us.”

Joy Prokash, a third-year student of the Department of Communication and Journalism at the Chittagong University, said this after participating in the Information Credibility and AI Literacy Training held at the university under the initiative of Google and organised by Prothom Alo.

Eighty students from the Department of Communication and Journalism at the University of Chittagong took part in the training held on Sunday.