80 Chittagong University students receive AI training from Google
“I wasn’t very familiar with AI tools before. Today I learned hands-on, explored the details. Such training will be useful for us.”
Joy Prokash, a third-year student of the Department of Communication and Journalism at the Chittagong University, said this after participating in the Information Credibility and AI Literacy Training held at the university under the initiative of Google and organised by Prothom Alo.
Eighty students from the Department of Communication and Journalism at the University of Chittagong took part in the training held on Sunday.
During the session, participants gained hands-on experience in information verification, analysis, and report preparation, as well as the use of various Google AI tools such as NotebookLM, Gemini, Pinpoint, and Google Trends.
The workshop took place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. in classroom 503 on the fifth floor of the Faculty of Social Sciences.
Rawshon Akhter , head of the Department of Communication and Journalism at the university, presided over the inaugural session of the workshop. Lecturer Muhammad Atiq Ullah and officials from Prothom Alo were the co-directors of the session.
Trainers included Associate Professor Abdul Kabil Khan from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Daffodil International University; Associate Professor Md Saiful Alam Chowdhury from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka; Associate Professor Farzana Karim from the Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Chittagong; and AFM Khairul Bashar, Senior Manager of Prothom Alo Digital Business Department.
In the workshop, trainers discussed topics such as digital content strategy, increasing audience engagement, and the nuances of Search Engine Optimization (SEO).
Rawshan Akhter, head of the Department of Communication and Journalism, said, “Keeping up with the times, it is now essential for journalists to be technologically adept. This joint initiative by Google and Prothom Alo will help our students prepare for world-class journalism.”
Participating students shared that the workshop provided them with practical insights into data-driven journalism and the use of AI-based tools. They said such initiatives will help young journalists develop into skilled professionals for digital platforms.
