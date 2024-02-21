Father, daughter killed in motorbike accident on Bangabandhu Expressway

A man and his daughter were killed in a motorbike accident on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Munshiganj’s Sreenagar this afternoon.

The accident took place at around 1:30om near Hasara fish market.

The victims are Kamal Hossain, 31, of Ramjankathi area in Barishal’s Babuganj and his daughter Mahira Mahi, 10.