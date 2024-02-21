Father, daughter killed in motorbike accident on Bangabandhu Expressway
A man and his daughter were killed in a motorbike accident on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Munshiganj’s Sreenagar this afternoon.
The accident took place at around 1:30om near Hasara fish market.
The victims are Kamal Hossain, 31, of Ramjankathi area in Barishal’s Babuganj and his daughter Mahira Mahi, 10.
Fire service and locals said Kamal was heading towards his village home in Barishal from Dhaka by motorbike. An unidentified vehicle hit the motorbike from behind on the expressway leaving the duo dead on spot. Fire service recovered the bodies and handed them over to Hasara highway police.
Hasara highway police’s officer in charge (OC) Kanchan Kumar Singha told Prothom Alo that effort is on to identify the vehicle that hit the motorbike.