BSF shoots 2 Indian nationals at border, dumps in Bangladesh; hospitalised in Rangpur
Two Indian nationals injured in a shooting at the Kurigram border are undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital under police custody.
Rangpur Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police detained the two from a private clinic in the town and admitted them to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital early Monday.
The injured men have been identified as Ismail Hossain, 35, son of Abdul Karim Sheikh of Bheramara village in Sukchar upazila of Singmari district, Assam, and Abdul Anis alias Khaja, 39, son of Abdul Majid Mondal.
Police filed a case against the two with Rangpur Metropolitan Kotwali police station on Monday afternoon on charges of illegal entry into Bangladesh. The case, numbered 12, was filed by DB Sub-Inspector Abu Sayeed Babla, with DB’s SI Pranoy Krishna investigating.
Rangpur Metropolitan DB Deputy Commissioner Sanatan Chakraborty told Prothom Alo on Monday evening that the two Indian nationals had entered Bangladesh through the border in Daikhawa village of Saheber Alga union in Ulipur, Kurigram, on Sunday while bringing cattle from India.
“At that time, the BSF opened fire at them with a shotgun, seriously injuring them,” he said.
Sanatan Chakraborty said someone later rescued the two men and admitted them to a private clinic in Rangpur. Acting on a tip-off, DB members located them there and subsequently admitted them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Hospital Director Brigadier General Ashiqur Rahman said the two bullet-hit Indian nationals were undergoing treatment and were in critical condition. They had sustained numerous gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies, including their hands and chests.
Ismail Hossain, speaking to journalists from his hospital bed, said the BSF had detained them inside Indian territory on Sunday, mistaking them for Bangladeshis. “Later, they brought us to the Bangladesh border, shot us and left us there,” he said. Two residents of the Airmari Char area rescued them, he added.
Repeated attempts to contact Lieutenant Colonel Mahabub-ul-Haq, commanding officer of Kurigram 22 BGB Battalion, and Assistant Director Matiur Rahman for comment were unsuccessful, as neither answered their phones.