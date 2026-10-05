BSF shoots 2 Indian nationals at border, dumps in Bangladesh; hospitalised in Rangpur

Two Indian nationals injured in a shooting at the Kurigram border are undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital under police custody.

Rangpur Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police detained the two from a private clinic in the town and admitted them to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital early Monday.

The injured men have been identified as Ismail Hossain, 35, son of Abdul Karim Sheikh of Bheramara village in Sukchar upazila of Singmari district, Assam, and Abdul Anis alias Khaja, 39, son of Abdul Majid Mondal.