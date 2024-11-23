Jubo League activist Touhidul alone fired 28 bullets at protesters 

The police have arrested a Jubo League activist – Touhidul Islam alias Farid, 32 – due to his involvement in firing at students and people during the anti-discrimination movement in Chattogram.

Touhidul alone fired a total of 28 bullets at protesters during their attack.

Touhidul is an associate of Esrarul Haque, former councilor of Chandgaon ward in Chattogram. Cops from the Chandgaon police station arrested him from the Kamalnagar area in Satkhira in the night on Friday.