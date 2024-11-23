Jubo League activist Touhidul alone fired 28 bullets at protesters
The police have arrested a Jubo League activist – Touhidul Islam alias Farid, 32 – due to his involvement in firing at students and people during the anti-discrimination movement in Chattogram.
Touhidul alone fired a total of 28 bullets at protesters during their attack.
Touhidul is an associate of Esrarul Haque, former councilor of Chandgaon ward in Chattogram. Cops from the Chandgaon police station arrested him from the Kamalnagar area in Satkhira in the night on Friday.
In a press briefing at the Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s (CMP) media centre on Saturday, its deputy commissioner Rois Uddin said they arrested Touhidul from Satkhira as per a tip-off. In primary interrogation, he confessed to firing bullets at protesters. Also, there are 12 cases, including five with murder charges, against him.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ajharul Islam, sub-inspector of the Chandgaon police station, said Touhidul used a shutter gun during the movement. He confessed to firing 28 bullets on 18 July in the city’s Bahaddarhat area. The police are trying to recover his gun.
A total of 10 people were shot dead during the movement in Chattogram between 17 July and 4 August, while more than a hundred people suffered injuries.
The victims' family members and relatives filed more than 25 lawsuits at different police stations and courts, accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliates.
With the latest one, the police arrested two people who opened fire during the protests. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) earlier arrested four other gunmen from the city. However, the used arms could not be recovered yet.