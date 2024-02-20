Two Gazipur villages rich with century-old history

Karnapur and Dorikhojakhani villages are in Gosinga union parishad under Sreepur upazila of Gazipur district and the Banar river flows beside them. But one might wonder as century-old history remains hidden in every inch of these two villages. Broken antiquities and century-old bricks lay abandoned here and there.

Valuable stones carved with archaeological designs can be found on the stairs of villagers’ houses. Sometimes, villagers accidentally discover century-old long walls while digging soil.

These two villages are on the west side of the Dardaria Fort, which was discovered during archaeological excavation recently, in Gazipur’s Kapasia upazila, and the Banar river flows between them.