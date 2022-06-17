Lightning kills nine people across country

At least nine people have been killed and two others were wounded in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Mymensingh, Lalmonirhat, Sirajganj and Keraniganj districts, reports UNB.

In Mymensingh, six people, including three children, were killed as they were struck by lightning at different parts of the district on Friday.

Sayed Mian,12, son of Shahidullah, Swadhin,11, son of Hadis Miah and Shaon,7, son of Billal Hossain of Kankarhati village in Nandail upazila, died on the spot as a thunderbolt struck them while playing football at noon.