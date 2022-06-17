Lightning kills nine people across country

Besides, two fishermen were killed in a lightning strike when they were netting fish in a nearby beel in Balapara area of Mymensingh Sadar upazila on friday noon.
The deceased were identified as Abu Bakkar, 40, son of Hassan Ali and Jahangir Alam, 32, son of Pocha Mia of the area.
The bodies were recovered from the beel and handed over to their families, said Shah Kamal Akand, officer-in-charge of Kotwali model police station.
Meanwhile, Abu Sayed, 30, son of Gafur Miah, was injured in a lightning strike while fishing at Ghogra beel in Charmohini village of Dhobaura upazila during the rain on Friday morning.
He died while being taken to Dhobaura upazila health complex, said Tipu Sultan, officer-in-charge of Dhobaura police station.
In Sirajganj, a businessman was killed and two workers were injured when a thunderbolt struck them in the Jamuna River in sadar upazila on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Razzak Munshi, 50, son of Darbesh Ali Munshi of Barni village in Katangar Char in Sadar upazila while the injured are Saiful,28, and Sahmim, 32 of Ekdala area of the upazila.
Mohammad Nazrul Islam, officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar police station, said the trio was carrying bricks by boat for Asrayan project. When they reached near Barni village around 12:00 pm, lightning started with heavy rain. At one stage, lightning struck the boat and Razzak went missing after falling from the boat and two others were injured.
A case has been filed in this regard, added the OC.
In Keraniganj, a teenage boy was killed after being hit by lightning while playing football in the Rohitpur area of Keraniganj around 10:00 am.
The deceased was identified as Sajib Sarker, 18 of the area, said Abu Salam Miah, officer-in-charge of Model police station.
The body was handed over to the family without an autopsy, added the OC.
In Lalmonirhat, Abdul Motin, 52, a fisherman of Sheikh Sundor village of Hatibandha upazila, was killed after being hit by lightning while fishing on Thursday night, said Abul Hashem Talukder, chairman of Saniajan Union of the upazila.