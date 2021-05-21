Lightning strikes kill 10 across country

Islampur Upazila Nirbahi Officer SM Mazhar said all the victims were working in field during rain. The injured have been hospitalised.

The local administration will provide Tk 20,000 to each to the families of the dead, he said.

In Chapainawabganj, three people, including a child, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes.

The deceased were identified as Jalal Uddin, 40, from Uportola village in Mobarakpur union, Rahima Begum, 25, from Goabari Chandpur village and eight-year-old Mashrufa Khatun from Ajhor village in Kasba UP.

Tohrul Islam said his brother Jalal was struck by lightning while bringing paddy from field in Borogachi area of Bholahat union.

Rahima Begum was struck by lightning when she went out to call her children home during the storm.

Nachol police station’s officer-in-charge Selim Reza Khan said Mashrufa died after being struck by lightning when she was collecting mangoes beside her house.

Shibganj upazila’s project implementation officer Ariful Islam said families of the deceased will get financial assistance from the government.

In Goainghat upazila of Sylhet, Babul Mia, 34, died due to lightning strike when he was working in his own field around 8:00 am.