UP chairman threatens journalist after getting bail

The UP chairman, also president of ruling Awami League’s Islampur Union unit, allegedly beat up Abu Azad, a staff correspondent of The Business Standard’s Chattogram office.

Addressing a small gathering of supporters in front of the Islampur UP office in Rangunia on Thursday, Siraj Uddin Chowdhury said, “The journalist has undermined the people of Islampur by filing the false case. He has disrespected Islampur. Those who have done this be careful. Those who have done such sabotage, I will get back to you.”

This speech of Siraj Uddin Chowdhury was broadcast live from a Facebook page ‘Islampur Digital Centre Entrepreneur’. The speech drew scorns from various quarters when it went viral.