Petrol bomb hurled at BNP MP MA Malique's house in Sylhet
Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the house of Mohammed Abdul Malique, known as MA Malique, a member of parliament (MP) from the Sylhet-3 (Dakshin Surma, Fenchuganj and Balaganj) constituency. At the time, he was at home with his wife and son.
The incident took place early Saturday morning in the Tetli area of Dakshin Surma upazila. A section of the house's tin roof was burnt in the fire caused by the petrol bomb. However, security personnel quickly brought the fire under control.
BNP MP MA Malique told Prothom Alo this afternoon that he woke up early in the morning to a loud explosion. When he went outside, he learnt that a petrol bomb had been hurled at his house, setting it on fire. His wife and son were also at home at the time. They too came outside after hearing the noise.
MA Malique said he had learnt that the attackers arrived in a human hauler, locally known as laguna. He said they fled immediately after hurling the petrol bomb. Four security personnel at the house quickly brought the fire under control.
Expressing his anger over the incident, MP MA Malique said, "Such an incident is unfortunate. Those who carried out the attack are Sheikh Hasina's supporters. After becoming an MP, I have been working to ensure that everyone can live peacefully in my constituency. I have not made any distinction among people based on their political affiliations. Yet I had to face such an attack."
Asked about the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Md Afzal Hossain said a preliminary review of the video footage suggested that two people were involved. Police also initially suspect that people of Awami League, which activities are currently banned, may have been involved in the attack.