Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the house of Mohammed Abdul Malique, known as MA Malique, a member of parliament (MP) from the Sylhet-3 (Dakshin Surma, Fenchuganj and Balaganj) constituency. At the time, he was at home with his wife and son.

The incident took place early Saturday morning in the Tetli area of Dakshin Surma upazila. A section of the house's tin roof was burnt in the fire caused by the petrol bomb. However, security personnel quickly brought the fire under control.