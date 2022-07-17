Youth arrested for allegedly offending religion on Facebook

Haran Chandra Pal, inspector (investigation) of Lohagara Police Station in Narail said, Akash will be presented in court today (Sunday).

Salauddin Kochi, a resident of Lohagara’s Digholia area, filed the case against him as the plaintiff, accusing him of hurting religious sentiment. Akash was arrested in the case.

A frantic mob vandalised several shops and set a house on fire at Dighalia Bazar area on last Friday evening, in connection to a Facebook post. A temple was vandalised and attacks were also launched on two other family temples.