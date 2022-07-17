Youth arrested for allegedly offending religion on Facebook

Haran Chandra Pal, inspector (investigation) of Lohagara Police Station in Narail said, Akash will be presented in court today (Sunday).
Salauddin Kochi, a resident of Lohagara’s Digholia area, filed the case against him as the plaintiff, accusing him of hurting religious sentiment. Akash was arrested in the case.
A frantic mob vandalised several shops and set a house on fire at Dighalia Bazar area on last Friday evening, in connection to a Facebook post. A temple was vandalised and attacks were also launched on two other family temples.
Police charged the mob and fired empty rounds to control the situation. The situation came under control after 9.30pm in the night.
Meanwhile, after inquiries in the area, it was learnt that additional members of the police have been deployed at various points to maintain peace in the area. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel and the executive magistrate are patrolling in the area.
Members of the special branch and detective branch of police are positioned in the area too. Upazila leaders of Awami League and Chattra League, as well as public representatives are there too.
Some of the residents of Dighalia’s Sahapara have started returning to their homes. Most of them had left their houses after the attack. The shops at the Dighalia Bazar closed down, since after the attack. Only some of the shops opened up on Sunday morning.
Md Asgar Ali, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Lohagara told Prothom Alo, the situation in the area is under control. Still, as a safety measure, a decision has been taken to keep the shops at Dighalia Bazar open only from 9.00am till 6.00pm every day.