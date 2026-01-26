BCL leader Saddam granted 6-month bail after losing wife, child

The High Court has granted six-month interim bail to Jewel Hasan, also known as Saddam, president of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) unit in Bagerhat Sadar upazila, in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The order was issued today, Monday, by a High Court bench comprising justice JBM Hasan and justice Aziz Ahmad Bhuiyan following a hearing on his bail petition.