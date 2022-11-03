Commuters suffer as launch, speedboat services suspended

Launch and speedboat services have been suspended in Barisahl district ahead of BNP mass rally on Saturday, causing suffering to commuters.

Speedboat movement was halted on Wednesday evening while launch on Thursday morning amid BNP’s allegation that launch owners went on the sudden strike as per the government’s directive ahead of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) divisional rally slated for 5 November.

Kabir Hossain, inspector of river security and traffic management department of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said local people carried out an attack on a launch named ‘Awlad’ and the launch owners enforced the strike protesting the incident.

The launch and speedboat services will remain halted till 5 November, he said.