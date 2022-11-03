Commuters suffer as launch, speedboat services suspended

However, the launch services on Mehendiganj and Maju Chowdhury Hat routes remained undisrupted, he said.
No launches on Barishal-Bhola route have left Barishal River Port and DC ghat since morning.
However, the launch and speedboat owners did not disclose any reason behind the strike.
Saiful Mridha, a launch passenger said “I have come to the launch ghat to go to Bhola in the morning but I did not find any launch and speedboat operating since morning.”
The UNB correspondent found a number of passengers waiting at Bheduria ghat in Bhola for speedboat.
Earlier, three-wheeler drivers in Barishal called a strike on 4 and 5 November demanding the authorities concerned allow three-wheelers to operate on the highway.
The strike has coincided with the upcoming rally of the BNP while bus owners in the district have announced a similar strike on the same dates.
The rally in Barishal will be the 5th one by the BNP at the divisional level as four others were held in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Rangpur.