30 families shifted from Dochari, Ghumdhum

In the face of continuous gunfire and mortar shelling inside Myanmar close to the Bangladesh border for six hours on Saturday, local authorities have evacuated 30 families in Dochari and Ghumdhum unions in Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban, reports news agency UNB.

The sound of gunfire and mortar shelling on the Myanmar side of the international border, where the Myanmar army is engaged in fighting insurgency group the Arakan Army, started again on Saturday after a week’s lull.