UP chairman shot dead in Munshiganj; 3 detained

The chairman of Panchgaon union parishad was shot dead allegedly by his friend over the school managing committee election results at Panchgaon in Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj district on Sunday.

The deceased was Sumon Haldar.

Shoyeb Ali, officer-in-charge of Tongibari police station, said Nur Mohammad Bhola opened fire on his friend Sumon Haldar, a supporter of winning president candidate Moniruzzaman, at Panchgaon Wahed Ali Dewan High School veranda in the afternoon when the election result was announced, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to a hospital where physicians declared him dead.

