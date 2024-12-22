EC will decide who will join elections: Badiul Alam Majumder
Head of the electoral system reform commission, Badiul Alam Majumdar, has said, “The election commission will decide who will join the election and who are eligible or ineligible for polls, whereas our tasks are to place proposals on reform to the electoral system.”
Badiul Alam Majumdar said this replying to journalists’ queries on the participation of all political parties in elections after an event to exchange views on reform to the electoral system in Chattogram on Sunday.
People from different strata expressed their opinions at the event where two other members of the commission – Tofail Ahmed and Jesmin Tuli – were also present.
Saying that everyone wants a fair election, Badiul Alam Majumdar added, “We will places some proposals but it is the responsibility of the government to implement those.”
Regarding the election deadline, he said, “We expect to make recommendations by 31 December. The chief adviser said that let the election train roll on the track and the formation of the election commission was their first task. Our tasks do not contradict with theirs but they still have lots to do that include updating voter lists, and it is necessary to start those tasks.”
He said, “We will recommend on reform to electoral system. We also are considering everything including proportional representation. But these are not our decisions. These issues require change to constitution and the commission to change constitution should make these recommendations.”