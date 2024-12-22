EC will decide who will join elections: Badiul Alam Majumder

Head of the electoral system reform commission, Badiul Alam Majumdar, has said, “The election commission will decide who will join the election and who are eligible or ineligible for polls, whereas our tasks are to place proposals on reform to the electoral system.”

Badiul Alam Majumdar said this replying to journalists’ queries on the participation of all political parties in elections after an event to exchange views on reform to the electoral system in Chattogram on Sunday.