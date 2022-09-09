AL leader shot dead in broad daylight

Awami-League (AL) leader was shot dead in broad daylight by a group of miscreants in Pabna. The incident took place on Friday around 2:30pm at Bangabari village of Himaitpur union in Pabna sadar.

The slain leader, Saider Malitha, 50, resident of Kablipara village of the union, was an executive member of Pabna pourashava unit AL.