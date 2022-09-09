Local News

AL leader shot dead in broad daylight

Pabna
Awami-League (AL) leader was shot dead in broad daylight by a group of miscreants in Pabna. The incident took place on Friday around 2:30pm at Bangabari village of Himaitpur union in Pabna sadar.

The slain leader, Saider Malitha, 50, resident of Kablipara village of the union, was an executive member of Pabna pourashava unit AL.

According to the eyewitnesses, Saider Malitha was returning home from the local market.

A group of miscreants with motorbikes encircled him on Char Bangabari embankment. They fired at him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot. The miscreants fled the scene later, the eye witnesses added.

Additional police superintendent of Pabna Masud Alam said the process of recovering the body from the scene is underway. Primarily, it is assumed that he has been killed over previous enmity. An investigation is being carried out to unearth the truth.

