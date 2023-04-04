Rajshahi deputy tax commissioner arrested over bribery

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday arrested deputy tax commissioner of Rajshahi Tax Circle-13, Mohibul Islam Bhuiyan, on charges of demanding bribes, reports UNB.

ACC secretary Mahbub Hossain disclosed the information to journalists on Tuesday at a press briefing in front of the ACC office.

The secretary said deputy director Aminul Islam arrested the tax commissioner from the tax building in the Helenabad area of Rajshahi.