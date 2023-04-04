Rajshahi deputy tax commissioner arrested over bribery

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday arrested deputy tax commissioner of Rajshahi Tax Circle-13, Mohibul Islam Bhuiyan, on charges of demanding bribes, reports UNB.
ACC secretary Mahbub Hossain disclosed the information to journalists on Tuesday at a press briefing in front of the ACC office.
The secretary said deputy director Aminul Islam arrested the tax commissioner from the tax building in the Helenabad area of Rajshahi.
He also said that a citizen filed his return for the tax year 2022-2023 under universal self-assessment mode. But Mohibul demanded Tk 6 million by threatening to file a case against the complainant under section 93 of Income Tax Ordinance, 1984 to re-open the return of five years from 2018-19 to 2022-23 tax year.
As the complainant did not agree to pay the bribe, the accused issued a notice in the name of the main complainant on 8 March and continued demanding the bribe.
ACC Rajshahi district office filed a case against Mohibul, said the secretary.