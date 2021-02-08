Magura boy 'kills self' after altercation with father

The hanging body of a teenage boy was recovered from Bararia village in Magura district on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased is Jakariya Fakir, 15, a student of class X of Balidia School.

Family sources said Jakaria had an altercation with his father on Monday morning. Later they found Jakaria's body hanging from the ceiling.

He was rushed to Mohammadpur hospital where physicians pronounced him dead.

A case has been filed in this regard, said Tarak Nath Bishwash Mohammadpur police station's officer-in-charge.

