Father loses one son, waits by ICU as another son fights for life

Even on Thursday night, 10-year-old Nur Mohammad Arafat had responded when his father called out to him. Lying in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), he had said he was feeling well.

But on Friday, there was no response from him. Arafat died after contracting measles, dengue and pneumonia.

Yesterday evening, after laying his son in grave, Mohammad Kabir rushed back to the hospital. He has hardly had time to grieve for Arafat. His other son, just 10 months old, is on life support at the hospital. He too has been diagnosed with the same three illnesses.

Having buried one son, Kabir is now waiting to see whether he can save the other. He spends his time beside the bed of his younger son, Mohammad Abu Bakkar, also known as Arab, at Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital.

Physicians have told him that the child’s chances of survival are very slim. Yet the father cannot bring himself to give up hope.