A man who went to meet his ex-wife in Gaibandha was allegedly lynched to death by an angry mob Thursday on suspicion of being a robber, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sakhawat Hossain. He was from Gaibandha town.

Police said that local residents mistook Sakhawat as a robber and thrashed him to death when he went to Tari village in Kholahati of Sadar upazila to meet his former wife in the early hours of the day.