A 33-year-old man has been hacked to death allegedly by miscreants following an altercation at Najir Shankarpur in Jashore town, locals said.

The deceased was identified as Afzal Hossain, a tea stall keeper of the area, reports UNB.

Locals said 14-15 men, aides of Sujan alias Tera Sujan, stabbed Afzal from back at the Najir Shankarpur area around 8:00am on Sunday following an altercation between Sujan and Afzal a few days ago, leaving him seriously wounded.