Attack on SAD leader in Rajshahi rooted in their internal feud: JCD

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has denied their involvement in the attack on Sohel Rana, a "coordinator" of the Students Against Discrimination’s (SAD) Rajshahi chapter, and claimed that the incident is rooted in the platform’s internal feud.

In a press briefing at a hotel in Rajshahi, Akbar Ali, president of the JCD’s Rajshahi city unit, described the victim as a fake and self-proclaimed coordinator of the SAD, and alleged that he is using the identity to gain his personal benefit.

According to the JCD leader, a rivalry developed between two factions of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) over formation of their coordinator committee, and it led to a clash between themselves.