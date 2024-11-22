Attack on SAD leader in Rajshahi rooted in their internal feud: JCD
The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has denied their involvement in the attack on Sohel Rana, a "coordinator" of the Students Against Discrimination’s (SAD) Rajshahi chapter, and claimed that the incident is rooted in the platform’s internal feud.
In a press briefing at a hotel in Rajshahi, Akbar Ali, president of the JCD’s Rajshahi city unit, described the victim as a fake and self-proclaimed coordinator of the SAD, and alleged that he is using the identity to gain his personal benefit.
According to the JCD leader, a rivalry developed between two factions of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) over formation of their coordinator committee, and it led to a clash between themselves.
Shohel Rana came under attack in two phases at the Collectorate Field and Madrasah ground in the afternoon on Thursday. He was beaten up with bamboo and hammers. While receiving treatment at a hospital, he alleged that 20-25 leaders and activists of JCD's Rajshahi College unit thrashed him mercilessly in two phases.
In response to the allegation, the JCD's Rajshahi city unit hosted a press conference around 11:00 am.
Akbar Hossain said, “Sohel Rana intentionally made false and baseless slander against leaders and activists of the Rajshahi College Chhatra Dal, to gain his political interests. Different media outlets reported the incident with importance. But no leaders and activists of JCD are involved with it,” he added.
Khandker Maksudur Rahman, secretary general of the JCD’s Rajshahi city unit, along with other leaders, were present at the press briefing.
Reacting to the JCD’s statement, Shohel Rana said, “They (JCD) themselves are fake and were not present during the movement. Now, they took it for granted that they assumed power. They are now turning into goons like those of Chhatra League. Therefore, they attacked me with hammers.”
Sohel Rana further said, “An aid of Awami League was appointed as the principal of Rajshahi College, but we prevented the appointment. The college unit JCD positioned themselves by the side of the principal, in exchange for money. Now, they are regularly carrying out assaults on students.”
He noted an incident when the JCD men were harassing a junior after tagging him Chhatra League. “I went there and protected him. Since I emerged as a power against them, they cannot tolerate it.”
No panel of coordinators were formed in Rajshahi during the movement of Students Against Discrimination. Some of the frontliner students identify themselves as coordinators, and Sohel Rana is one of them.
He, however, was previously involved with the politics of JASAD Chhatra League, and currently maintains involvement with Rastra Sanskar Andolan.
In his written statement, JCD leader Akbar Hossain said some fake coordinators are now trying to attain their personal gains. JASAD Chhatra League leader Sohel Rana is carrying out different controversial activities in different educational institutions, claiming to be a coordinator.
"He claims to be a coordinator, but he is actually an active leader of JASAD Chhatra League," he added.