BTRC seeks to regain lost autonomy

An example of government interference in BTRC was the fraud case involving the family of Shamim Osman with an IGW license. Many licenses were issued in the telecom sector in 2009. According to commission sources, many of those were not favoured by the commission, but were approved due to political considerations.

The BTRC also noted in the letter that investors expressed concerns at the recent investment summit over the culture of internet shutdowns and the lack of a business-friendly environment. The commission included the issue of repealing the legal provision that allowed internet shutdowns.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief advisor on posts, telecommunications and information technology, acknowledged that instructions have been issued to amend the telecommunication act.

He outlined three targets for the amendment: ensuring a trade-off between the BTRC’s independence and accountability, incorporating the interests of six agencies under the ministry, and, prior approval from the ministry is required for some cases in which these institutions have interests, including licensing and regulatory policies.

He also put emphasis on introducing necessary reforms so that the government could never shut down internet ever.