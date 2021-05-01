Minor boy and grandmother drown in Chandpur

A minor boy and his grandmother drowned in a canal on Saturday morning in Rajrajeshwar union of Chandpur district, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Saifin Hossain (8), son of Nasima Khatun, and his grandmother Mamtaz Begum (60) of Pradhania Bari area at Shilarchar village of Rajrajeshwar.

According to the relatives, Saifin fell into the canal next to their house while playing with his peers at 10:00 am on Saturday at Pradhania Bari area.