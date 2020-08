A college student who went missing in Thakurgaon’s Nagor river on Saturday was found dead on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj, 16, son of Babul Akhter, resident of Singhari village of Haripur upazila.

Amzzaman, officer-in-charge of Haripur Police Station, said Sabuj went missing in the river while taking bathe with his friends at noon.

A diver team of Pirganj Fire service with the help of locals retrieved his body from Kadasuka ghat area in the afternoon.