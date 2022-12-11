Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram

A 12-year-old schoolboy died from electrocution in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram Saturday noon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain Dipjal, son of Ashraful Alam of ward no. 1 Baghdanga Pirbari area of the upazila. He was a student of Pirbari Dakhil Madrasah.

Tambirul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nageshwari police station, said that Dipjal was setting up an electric motor to lift water from the pond next to his house to irrigate the Boro seed bed. Meanwhile, the electric wire fell into the mud.

He got electrocuted while picking the wire up from there and died on the spot, added the OC.