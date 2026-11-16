Brother of Jubo League leader accused in Swechchhasebak Dal leader’s murder beaten to death

A man has died after being beaten by a mob over the killing of Suruj Zaman, 35, a leader of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal in Mymensingh. The man died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital early on Monday.

The deceased, Mehedi Hasan, 31, was a resident of the Barera Mosque Market area. His elder brother, Jahangir Alam, is the president of the Jubo League (activities banned in the country) committee for Ward no. 26 in Mymensingh city. Local residents have accused Jahangir of being involved in the killing.