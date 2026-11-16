Brother of Jubo League leader accused in Swechchhasebak Dal leader’s murder beaten to death
A man has died after being beaten by a mob over the killing of Suruj Zaman, 35, a leader of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal in Mymensingh. The man died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital early on Monday.
The deceased, Mehedi Hasan, 31, was a resident of the Barera Mosque Market area. His elder brother, Jahangir Alam, is the president of the Jubo League (activities banned in the country) committee for Ward no. 26 in Mymensingh city. Local residents have accused Jahangir of being involved in the killing.
According to police sources, Suruj Zaman, joint convener of the Swechchhasebak Dal’s Ward no. 26 unit and a resident of Madhya Barera, was killed on Sunday evening. His seven-year-old daughter was with him at the time and witnessed the killing.
Sadek Hossain, cousin of Suruj Zaman, alleged that Jahangir Alam, his younger brother Mehedi Hasan and their other brothers stabbed Suruj to death.
Angered by the killing, local residents blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near the bypass area on Sunday night. Police said the house of Mehedi, who was accused in the killing, was vandalised during the blockade.
Then, late at night, local residents caught Mehedi and beat him, leaving him critically injured.
Police later rescued Mehedi and took him to the emergency department of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. After his death, his body was kept at the hospital morgue.
Attempts to contact the accused Jubo League leader Jahangir Alam were unsuccessful. His comments on the allegations could not be obtained.
Ashraful Karim, additional superintendent of police (crime) in Mymensingh said that a tense situation is prevailing in the area following the Swechchhasebak Dal leader's murder and the subsequent mob beating.
He said legal action regarding the incident is underway, and police patrols have been stepped up to bring the situation under control.
He said legal action in the incident was underway and police patrols have been intensified to maintain control of the situation.