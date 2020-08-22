Money flows down Rajshahi drain

People were lined up along the drain in front of the Railway Officers’ Mess building in Shiroil, Rajshahi, looking down into the black water. It was around 1:00pm, Saturday afternoon. There were around seven people down in the drain, plunging their hands into the filthy water, searching with full concentration. Initially it seemed like they were catching fish, but later it was learnt they were collecting money, currency notes floating in the water.

The water in the drain was flowing swiftly, from Shiroil towards Bhadra. The people in the drain were picking out 1000 taka notes, 500 taka notes, even 5 taka notes. Some papers and files were also floating in the water. Currency notes were slipping out from the files too. The papers were from the Rajshahi road transport group office.