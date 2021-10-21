Mosque and Temple at same yard in Lalmonirhat

In this unique place fragrance of attar mingles with joss stick’s aroma. It comes alive every day with chanting of dhikr (ritual prayer or litany practiced by Muslims) and ululation (a ritual for Hindus).

The unique co-existence of Puran Bazar Jam-e-Masjid and Kalibari Central Temple in Kalibari area of the Lalmonirhat town presents a picture of religious harmony amid the growing religious insensitivity and intolerance across the globe.

The two institutions central to religious practice of Islam and Hinduism have completed yet another year of their iconic existence as the Hindu worshippers in the area just celebrated their biggest Durga puja festival in an environment of peace and harmony.